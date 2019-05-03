11-Year-Old Ice Skater Aaditabh Stuns All at iSkate Challenge

Eleven-year-old Aaditabh Gupta charmed audiences at the iSkate All India Ice Figure Skating Open Challenge organised at the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon recently, when he put on show an amazing performance in the Under 13 (Boys) Category. He walked away with the Gold medal after stunning onlookers with his skating skills, body movements, postures, elements, jumps, flexibility and spins that perfectly matched the notes of the music. The audience was taken aback by his performance and choreography making it exemplary and highly praiseworthy.

The last time he won a gold medal was at the XIth National Ice Skating Championship 2015 and All India Invitational Real Gold Skating Championship 2016. His former coach Simrita Sahney said Aaditabh has inborn talent and flair of Skating.

The Ice Figure Skating Championship saw 30 participants from across the country, and had performances in the under 10, 10-13, 13-15 and 15-17 categories.

“I have been skating since I was 2-and-a-half-years old. My entire childhood revolves around it with the best memories. I started as a Roller Skater but with time I shifted to Ice Skating. Ice Skating is something I’m extremely passionate and driven about.” Said Aaditabh Gupta.

His mentor, Jagraj Singh Sahney had been named Figure Skating King in 1980 and has guided his way up always. “I owe this achievement to my recent coach, Nischay Luthra. His advanced and international learning’s of innovative techniques has also made me progress of my already existing capabilities,” Aaditabh said.

“My achievements are nothing without the support of my mentor Jagraj Sahney and coaches, Simrita Sahney and Nischay Luthra. And of course, nothing is possible without the relentless support and unconditional love of my parents. I owe a lot to all of my loved ones,” Aaditabh added.