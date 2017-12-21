Search
B Live News comes to your midst as the quintessential news bearer of modern times. We intend to cater to the web savvy youth who would want to have an opinion on all that’s important.
Home Business Paynear Unveils New Brand Identity; is Now Payswiff
money1

Paynear Unveils New Brand Identity; is Now Payswiff

Dec 21, 2017Business

Like

Kochi:  Payment solutions provider Payswiff Solutions Pvt Ltd (formerly Paynear Solutions) has unveiled its new Brand Identity. It may be recalled that company had completed the acquisition of Singapore based Goswiff Pte Ltd, in October 2017. The rebranding, according to teh company, was undertaken to reflect the strong cultures and values of both the firms, reinforce the business synergies and leverage the strong brand equity of both Paynear and GoSwiff, post-acquisition.

Payswiff Solutions offers an omni-channel payment solutions platform in India that can be operated through a single application.

Prabhu Ram, Managing Director and Group CEO of Payswiff, said: “Payswiff Solutions is purpose built for growth, which we have already demonstrated this year. The new Brand identity reflects our belief and commitment to lead the way in transforming India’s payments digitization process. Our new logo has a Warm Red that represents strength, purpose, action and leadership. The Solid Grey represents the underlying steel and steadfastness, that Payswiff lends to every partner. The Four Bars symbolize each of the verticals that we serve – merchants, enterprises, banks and tax compliance. The steady rise of the bars, reflect the growth that we are here to enable to an organization’s bottom line”.

PAYSWIFF LOGO-01He added: “Now-a-days online businesses require a robust solution that is seamless and secure, for both merchants and customers. Businesses face a variety of challenges including the constant evolution of technologies, changing consumer behaviors and a wide variety of payment methods. As an organization we see ourselves as an enabler and catalyst to usher in this digital transformation for our customers and stakeholders.”

Payswiff has partnered with 20 private and nationalised banks in India as transaction processing partners and has exclusive arrangements with RBL Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. Globally the group provides solutions to more than 40 banks and has deployed more than 2,00,000 POS terminals. Recently, the company was awarded license as a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP). Payswiff’s customers will be able to file GST returns through Payswiff’s platform from early 2018.

Previous PostUS Firm Purism Plans Laptop Manufacturing in Kerala

Related articles

Dr Vandana Siva launches Campus Leaders for Sustainable Development_Main

No Books Can Offer Education for Earth Citizenship: Dr Vandana Siva

Dec 23, 2017

Neeraj Saxena, CEO Auxilo Finserve Pvt Ltd

Auxilo to Disburse Education Loan to Over 6000 Students from Hyderabad

Dec 23, 2017

grad

Campus Leaders for Sustainable Development Programme Set to Kick Off

Dec 21, 2017

IFFK2017slides (1)

Connect with us

Blive Tweets

News Updates

Dr Vandana Siva launches Campus Leaders for Sustainable Development_Main

No Books Can Offer Education for Earth Citizenship: Dr Vandana Siva

Dec 23, 2017

PR Newswire Headlines