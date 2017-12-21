Paynear Unveils New Brand Identity; is Now Payswiff

Kochi: Payment solutions provider Payswiff Solutions Pvt Ltd (formerly Paynear Solutions) has unveiled its new Brand Identity. It may be recalled that company had completed the acquisition of Singapore based Goswiff Pte Ltd, in October 2017. The rebranding, according to teh company, was undertaken to reflect the strong cultures and values of both the firms, reinforce the business synergies and leverage the strong brand equity of both Paynear and GoSwiff, post-acquisition.

Payswiff Solutions offers an omni-channel payment solutions platform in India that can be operated through a single application.

Prabhu Ram, Managing Director and Group CEO of Payswiff, said: “Payswiff Solutions is purpose built for growth, which we have already demonstrated this year. The new Brand identity reflects our belief and commitment to lead the way in transforming India’s payments digitization process. Our new logo has a Warm Red that represents strength, purpose, action and leadership. The Solid Grey represents the underlying steel and steadfastness, that Payswiff lends to every partner. The Four Bars symbolize each of the verticals that we serve – merchants, enterprises, banks and tax compliance. The steady rise of the bars, reflect the growth that we are here to enable to an organization’s bottom line”.

He added: “Now-a-days online businesses require a robust solution that is seamless and secure, for both merchants and customers. Businesses face a variety of challenges including the constant evolution of technologies, changing consumer behaviors and a wide variety of payment methods. As an organization we see ourselves as an enabler and catalyst to usher in this digital transformation for our customers and stakeholders.”

Payswiff has partnered with 20 private and nationalised banks in India as transaction processing partners and has exclusive arrangements with RBL Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. Globally the group provides solutions to more than 40 banks and has deployed more than 2,00,000 POS terminals. Recently, the company was awarded license as a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP). Payswiff’s customers will be able to file GST returns through Payswiff’s platform from early 2018.