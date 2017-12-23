Auxilo to Disburse Education Loan to Over 6000 Students from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Auxilo Finserve Private Limited(Auxilo) launched its first branch in Hyderabad today and will be disbursing over Rs 75 crore in the next 15 months to students from Hyderabad looking at graduate and post graduate degrees either from domestic or international universities. During the same period, the company plans to / will disburse over Rs 350 crore facilitating students across India to pursue similar courses.

The Indian education loan industry disbursed approximately Rs 20,000 crore in financial year 2016-17 with a registered growth rate of nearly 17% annually. Last year, nearly 300,000 students availed education loan in India with nearly 400,000 students travelling abroad.

‘Hyderabad is one of the largest markets for education loan in India, especially to US. Hyderabad had registered approximately 30,000 students travelling abroad annually for various courses and is also ranked among the top cities across the globe from where students travel overseas for higher education aspirations’ informed Neeraj Saxena, CEO – Auxilo Finserve Private Limited on the reasons to launch Hyderabad amongst their first branches.

Auxilo will leverage on technology to effectively connect and cater to students to understand and customize their education loan needs. The company will offer both secured and unsecured loans, 100% funding, no limit on loan amount, tenure friendly and doorstep facility to ease the process of securing the loan.

The company plans to have its foot print across major metro and tier 1 cities in the country in its initial phase of operations. Following the launch of operations in Mumbai and Hyderabad the next in line are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Pune by the next financial year.

Auxilo Finserv Private Limited is a pro-education NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company aims to bridge the financing gaps in the Indian Education sector with strong focus on students and scaling the education infrastructure through innovative financial solution delivery.

With an aim to serve aspiring students across segments like Graduate and Post Graduate courses in India and in overseas countries like US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Australia and any upcoming student attractive destination and making an headway in the growing Digital Education sector in the country and other ancillary educational purpose led financing for e.g. Entrance exams, career counseling, vocational courses as well as serving Parents through School Fee Financing among others.