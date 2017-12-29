Search
Balachandra Menon Chosen ALIIFF 2018 Festival Director

Dec 29, 2017Entertainment

Kochi: The All Lights India International Film Festival ( ALIIFF ), the film festival arm of the $10-billion Project Indywood, has announced that National Award winner Balachandra Menon, a multifaceted personality in the Indian film industry, would be the Festival Director for the fourth edition of ALIIFF.

The film festival ALIIFF 2018 will be held as a part of Indywood Film Carnival at Hyderabad in December 2018. Balachandra Menon has directed 39 movies and acted in over 100 movies.

Menon holds a unique world record for handling various sections in film. Apart from acting he has done direction, script writing, story and dialogues for 29 films. In 2007, the nation honored him with prestigious Padma Shri for his valuable contributions to Indian cinema.

“Balachandran Menon is the pride of Indian cinema. He has been instrumental in defining the cinematic culture of India. We believe that the vast experience of such a legend would definitely help us in the selection of top class movies (international, national and regional) apart from organizing the film festival better,” Indywood Founder Director Sohan Roy said.

The third edition of ALIIFF, chaired by noted filmmaker Shyam Benegal, showcased 130 movies from 50 countries.

