Neuberg Anand Sets Up First Regional Reference Lab in Kerala at Kochi

Kochi: Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, a part of Neuberg Diagnostics, South-India’s largest reference diagnostic lab, inaugurated its first lab in Kochi, near Kaloor Junction today. The lab was inaugurated by Soumini Jain, Mayor of Kochi in the presence of President and Secretary of IMA, Kochi. The Reference Lab has fully IT enabled analytics, connected with the Neuberg Analytics Center in Bangalore for seamless transfer of information including test results, quality assurance systems and data analytics.

Dr. G.S.K. Velu, Chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics said, “Neuberg Diagnostics aims to bring cutting-edge diagnostic technologies ensuring access and affordability as its core drivers. With the new Neuberg Anand Reference Lab in Kochi, we will bring the latest diagnostic tests available locally. Every district & towns of Kerala will be connected through a network of collection centers or laboratory within 12 months. We will also have seamless integration with the Central Reference Laboratory in Bangalore for faster turnaround time with high reliability, also ensuring close interactions with clinicians across Kerala. Apart from all specialised investigations, Neuberg Group has extra focus in new generation laboratory techniques like Metabolomics, Proteomics, Genomics, Digital Pathology among others.”

Speaking on the occasion Soumini Jain, Mayor of Kochi said, “It is well established that preventive care can help people avoid or minimize their healthcare spending. For an effective preventive care, people need diagnostic lab facilities for screening tests and early diagnosis. This way, the diagnostic labs play a crucial role in preventive care. In addition, our hospitals and physicians need quality diagnostic services to better their medical interventions. I am happy that Neuberg Anand is setting up a world class reference diagnostic lab to cater to the healthcare needs of the people and the healthcare providers of our city.”

Dr. Sujay Prasad, Medical Director, Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory added, “Treatment of diseases is only as good as the diagnosis of the patient. Speed and reliability are the most important aspects to help faster patient cure. Our green-field lab in Kochi will serve the people of Kochi with the latest in diagnostic techniques, with ethical, patient-centric approach. This lab and our initiatives over the next 12 months will bring to Kerala advanced state-of-the-art technology helps Clinicians and Patients in achieving a detailed and progressive inference on the disease. We have also launched a new CME and Education Awareness program called Pathfinders to create awareness to Laboratorians and Clinicians on advances in Laboratory Medicine.”

The Kochi lab of Neuberg Anand will offer health check-up packages as well as home lab services to the residents of Kochi and surrounding areas and also serve the specialized and esoteric testing needs of all hospitals in and around Kochi. On the occasion of launch, Neuberg Anand will also offer a 20% discount to all customers walking into the facility till the end of January 2018.