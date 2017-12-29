Search
Ockhi: No New Year Celebrations along Kerala Coast

Dec 29, 2017Spotlight, Top Story

Thiruvananthapuram: In a gesture that reiterates the administration’s support for the people badly affected by the recent Ockhi cyclone, the Kerala government has decided to do away with the New Year celebrations this year along the Kovalam and other coastal regions of the state.

The usual celebrations that include bursting of firecrackers to welcome the New Year will also be avoided.

The government will offer tribute to those who lost their lives in the calamity and offer support to the families who have been badly hit, by lighting 1000 earthern lamps and 1000 candles along the coast.

The first lamp will be lit by Minister for Tourism, Cooperation and Devaswom Sri Kadakampally Surendran at Kovalam, as dusk falls on the last evening of the year. According to the Minister, the gesture would reiterate the state government’s support to the people in this time of tragedy and offer tributes to those who lost their lives.

