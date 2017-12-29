Pune: The festival season is here and has started waving the magic wand to spread happiness. Cab hailing app Ola, along with Asia’s biggest electronic Dance and Music festival Sunburn, is set to kick off this New year’s Eve celebrations. A Pre Yacht party was organized in Pune, and it had Nucleya performing for the invitees who included big names like Vaani Kapoor, Miss Malini, Sophie Chaudry, Shibani Dandekar, Varun Thakur and many more.

The legendary music festival, to be from 28th to 31st December, at the scenic Oxford Golf Resort in Lavale, Pune. World number one DJ Martin Garrix is set to perform on New Year’s Eve, as will Afrojack. A total of six headliners, including DJ Snake and UK electronic outfit Clean Bandit, will perform across the four days of the festival.

Sunburn has released a video of the Pre yacht party where all celebrities seem to be enjoying the arena of the sundowner, with music and dance. Vicky Thakur posted his videos where he said that he managed to sneak into the Ola sundowner and seems to be enjoying the party with gorgeous Sophie Chaudhary and stunning Vaani Kapoor with Dj Nucleya.

This was followed by a video by Sunburn in association with Ola on how best to welcome 2018 and safely celebrate this festive season. Ola will also have leading Indian celebrities and customers, tweeting their drunken confessions in support of the campaign and looks to reach out to larger numbers and create greater impact through them.

And, Sophie Chaudhary also posted her photos of sunburn yacht party on Instagram.