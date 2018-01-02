Search
B Live News comes to your midst as the quintessential news bearer of modern times. We intend to cater to the web savvy youth who would want to have an opinion on all that’s important.
Home Sports Head Coach Rene Muelensteen Parts Ways with Kerala Blasters 
Rene_Muelensteen_ KeralaBlasters 

Head Coach Rene Muelensteen Parts Ways with Kerala Blasters 

Jan 02, 2018Sports

Like

blastersKochi: ISL Football team Kerala Blasters and Head-Coach Rene Muelensteen have decided to mutually part ways with immediate effect due to the latter’s personal reasons.

Commenting on the development, Rene Muelensteen said: “I like to thank the management, staff, players and amazing fans for this experience and wish them well for the future.”

Varun Tripuraneni, CEO of Kerala Blasters said: “The club likes to thank Rene for all the hard work in his time at the club. The replacement would be announced soon.”

TAG

Related articles

Sameehg Doutie of Atletico de Kolkata receives the DHL Winning Pass of the League Award during the penalty shoot out of the Final of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 3 between Kerala Blasters FC and Atletico de Kolkata held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, India on the 18th December 2016. Photo by Shaun Roy / ISL / SPORTZPICS

DHL Renews Partnership with Hero Indian Super League

Nov 13, 2017

during match 37 of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 3 between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, India on the 12th November 2016. Photo by Sandeep Shetty / ISL / SPORTZPICS

Vineeth to Get Govt Job; Financial Aid for Athlete Chithra

Aug 02, 2017

Moosa

Naushad Moosa Appointed Assistant Coach of Bengaluru FC

Jun 30, 2017

IFFK2017slides (1)

Connect with us

Blive Tweets

News Updates

Rene_Muelensteen_ KeralaBlasters 

Head Coach Rene Muelensteen Parts Ways with Kerala Blasters 

Jan 02, 2018

PR Newswire Headlines