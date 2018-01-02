Kochi: ISL Football team Kerala Blasters and Head-Coach Rene Muelensteen have decided to mutually part ways with immediate effect due to the latter’s personal reasons.

Commenting on the development, Rene Muelensteen said: “I like to thank the management, staff, players and amazing fans for this experience and wish them well for the future.”

Varun Tripuraneni, CEO of Kerala Blasters said: “The club likes to thank Rene for all the hard work in his time at the club. The replacement would be announced soon.”