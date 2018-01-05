KSUM Identifies New Sectors for Idea Day Funding

Thiruvananthapuram: Expanding the ambit of its popular initiative for young innovators, startups and students, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has identified a string of new sectors for funding startups all over India at the next Idea Day on February 5 to be held at Kozhikode.

The innovative, socially relevant and scalable ideas from sectors like retail, real estate, tourism, fintech, robotics, health and medical technology, social innovations in rural areas, transport, cyber security, biotechnology, agritech and energy are eligible to compete.

The startups from these sectors will get funding up to Rs 12 lakh depending on the stage of implementation of their ideas. Students, startups and innovators, with innovative products and ideas related to the theme, can apply for the programme. Applications from outside Kerala will also be considered, provided they are registered in the State.

The Idea Day, conceptualized by KSUM to promote innovation in Kerala, has proved to be a success, especially with the sanction of grant to more than 50 startups, students, and individuals from over 1000 applications. It has turned out to be a blessing for students, startups as well as individuals at various levels, as they usually find it difficult to conceptualize products owing to lack of funding in the early stages.

The Idea Day, which happens every month, has become a funding gap filler to make the dream of startups a reality. The deadline for submitting the applications is January 12. More details here.