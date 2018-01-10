Romana Water Lines Up Zero Waste Model; To Take Back Used Bottles

Thiruvananthapuram: In a move that could well attract applause from green activists and the general public, drinking water company Romana Water has announced that it would set up bins to collected used water bottles at all its distribution centres.

The UAE based drinking water company, which would launch its product in India on Thursday, aspires to be the first of its kind in the bottled water industry with a zero waste model. Romana water will be made available in 250ml cups, 500 ml, 1 Iitre, 1.5 Iitre and 2 Iitre bottles, in the Kerala market.

Romana, which has proven history of providing clean and quality water in the Gulf countries for the last two decades, has made its India foray keeping in mind the growing market for potable, mineral water in the country. Romana has setup a factory in Valliyoor, Tamil Nadu, where the initial phase of production for Kerala will be managed.

According to Pradeep Kumar, Chairman, Romana Water, the company will focus on the consumer base of Kerala in the first phase. “We have established a state-wide network for distribution. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts will be handled directly by the company. We have also entered into tie ups with distributors for the remaining 12 districts. Apart from Kerala, the product will also be available in four districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, and also in Bengaluru in Karnataka.”

Pradeep Kumar, who emphasised on the Zero Waste Model, said, the company is planning to enter into tie ups with distributors and shopkeepers to install collection bins for used bottles. “This step will see fruit only if the customers and shopkeepers co- operate. We do hope they understand and assist us in this mission in the initial stage,” he added.

Romana Water will be unveiled by Minister for Industries A C Moideen on Thursday, in Thiruvananthapuram. N K Premachandran, MP; B Sathyan, MLA; O Rajagopal MLA; will be among those present. Actor Kollam Thulasi will receive the first carton of Romana Water at the launch function.