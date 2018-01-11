Kochi: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) for management and operation of the Ship repair Facilities at Mumbai Port Trust .

As per the terms of the MOU, MbPT and CSL will associate with each other for utilizing the Indira Dock facility at Mumbai Port to set up a Professional Ship Repair Eco system, that would be beneficial for the commercial as well as Defence Ship Repair Industry in India.

The MoU also provides for expansion of the Ship repair capacity within the Indira Dock that may include setting up of a Floating Drydock (FDD) and upgrading existing facility at HDD thereby enhancing the existing Ship repair Capacity in Mumbai Area. This would serve the increasing Ship Repair demands in Mumbai area, being one of the key port of India that connect internationally.

Hughes Dry Dock (HDD) at Mumbai Port Trust of size of 305 x 30 metres, built in 1914 is one of the largest graving dry dock on the western coast of India. The objective of the MOU is to develop a world class integrated ship repair facility at Mumbai. HDD is an active area was Mumbai Port Trust gives the dock on lease to owners. With this MOU, CSL is expected to provide end to end shipr epair solution to ship owners.

Cochin Shipyard which commenced ship repair operations in the year 1982 is today the leading ship repair yard in the country. It has vast experience in repairing varied type of vessels including defence vessels, tankers, oil rigs, passenger vessels and port crafts.

CSL is the only yard which has undertaken dry dock repairs to the Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carriers. This new initiative of signing the MOU with MbPT is in line with the company’s objective to have a pan India presence and the Ministry of Shipping initiatives to create viable ship repair hubs all over India.