Thiruvananthapuram: A photography contest will be held as part of the five-day National Banana Festival (NBF -2018), to be organized from February 17 to 21, 2018. The Thiruvananthapuram-based Centre for Innovation in Science & Social Action (CISSA) will organize the NBF 2018 at the Vellayani Grounds in Kalliyoor Grama Panchayat. A panel of Jury comprising eminent Nature Photographers and Environmentalists will evaluate the photos .

The competition is open to amateurs as well as professionals. Photographs that are submitted for the competition should have ‘Banana’ as the focal theme. Photographs can be of different varieties of bananas in India, farmers and their farms, by-products, value added products, tissue culture, bio- diversity, multiple crops and so on.

Each entrant may submit a maximum of ten color or black & white images in DVD or print format. The photographs sent for the competition should be of 12 x 18 inches in size and 1400 – 1600 pixels. With a maximum file size of 3MP, the images should be in JPEG and RGB color format.

With modifications limited to minor retouching, color correction and sharpening, participants are expected to send the original images without much alteration. Each entry should bear the name and address of the entrant, title and serial number as entered in the entry form along with the DVD. The entry forms are available here.

The winner who bags the 1st prize will be rewarded with Rs 10000. The 2nd and 3rd prizes are Rs 7000 and Rs 5000 respectively. Apart from this Consolation Prizes worth Rs 2000 will be awarded to two participants. Certificates will also be issued to the winners in addition to the cash prize.

Photographs should be submitted before 10th February. The jury will evaluate the photographs and judge them on February 13th and the participants will be notified on 15th February. The photographs will be exhibited at the National Banana Festival venue from 17th to 21st February.