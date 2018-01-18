IIITM-K, BEN to Jointly Kickstart Kerala Blockchain Academy

Thiruvananthapuram: The ​​Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) is all set to launch its proposed Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA). Michael Gord, Founder and CEO, MLG Blockchain Consulting, will launch the website of ​​the KBA at the IIITM-K in Technopark campus on Friday, marking a step forward in the institute’s plan to set up the block chain academy, the first of its kind in India. KBA is a joint initiative of IIITM-K and the global Blockchain Education Network (BEN). Michael Gord is also an Advisory Board Member of BEN, a global network of blockchain communities.

On this occasion, the KBA will conduct an event titled, “A Day with Michael Gord,” to explore potential opportunities in Blockchains. He will give a talk on “Potential Opportunities and Future Prospects of Blockchain.”

Dr. Saji Gopinath, Director, IIITM-K, said: “In collaboration with BEN, the best-in-class blockchain experts and researchers group across the world, the KBA plans to explore the possibilities of leveraging blockchain technology for public good, capacity building initiatives and promoting disruptive innovations and entrepreneurship with blockchain technology.”

According to Dr. Asharaf S, Associate Professor, IIITM-K, the KBA is set up with the objective of acting as a window to the wonderful world of opportunities in blockchain technology for students, young professionals, budding entrepreneurs, local industry and governmental agencies.

To give directions for the activities of KBA, an advisory board having global leaders is also getting formed. Madhavan Nambiar (Rtd.), Chairman, IIITM-K, will be the Chairman of the Advisory Board of KBA. Several internationally recognized leaders in blockchain technology have already expressed willingness in joining the advisory and mentor groups of KBA.

Setting up of the KBA will be a leap forward in Kerala’s efforts in becoming a national leader in the education, adoption and entrepreneurship promotional activities in the new age technological domains. ​