Thiruvananthapuram: The Loyola Old Boys’ Association (LOBA), the alumni association of the old students of the Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram, which has a membership of over 4000 old boys spread across the globe, will present its annual Global Leadership Award (GLA) for this year to Sankar Krishnan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Ashoka University, a fully residential interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research university with a focus on liberal arts in Haryana. The LOBA Young Achiever’s Award will be conferred on BalakrishnanMadhavankutty, Resident Representative, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, at the World Bank.

The Loyola Old Boys’ Association (LOBA) launched its annual Global Leadership Awards (GLA) in 2015. The award, a first among schools in India, has now entered its third year, and the awards function will be held at the Golf Club on January 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Jithin C Nedumala, Co-Founder and CEO of Make A Difference (MAD), will be the Chief Guest for the evening.

A BTech from CET and an MBA from IIM (A), the Loyola Global Leadership Award winner for 2017, Sankar Krishnan, is also the CEO, of Tesseract Consulting, which primarily focuses on consulting to non-profits. As Resident Representative, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, at the World Bank, LOBA Young Achiever’s Award winner Balakrishnan Madhavan Kutty supports the design of the next phase of Government of India’s flagship program on rural livelihoods, National Rural Livelihoods Mission; Guiding policy formulation, facilitating partnerships and leading operations for US $150 million new-generation, multi-sectoral and transformative rural inclusive growth projects.

According to Sri Pradeep Suthan, President, Loyola Old Boys’ Association (LOBA), “the Leadership Awards aim to recognize outstanding leaders among the fraternity of old boys who can serve as role models for the new generation at Loyola School. LOBA would like these awards to inspire youngsters to change the world.”

LOBA, which is among a handful of school alumni associations in India, had last year initiated a medical insurance programme for around 120 Loyola School staff members. This year, LOBA will start a pension scheme for retired non-teaching staff – both initiatives funded by the old boys of the school, he added.