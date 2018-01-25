KSUM Seeding Kerala to Open Up Funding Avenues for Start Ups

Kozhikode: Kerala Start Up Mission (KSUM), in association with Lets Venture, will organise the third edition of Seeding Kerala on February 6 at UL Cyber Park, Kozhikode. Startup workshops as well as investor workshops have been scheduled for the event. Startups can pitch and network with potential investors by attending the Seeding Kerala event.

IT Secretary M. Sivasankar IAS will inaugurate the event at 9.30 am. Over the last few years, investments in technology startups have grown across India. Kerala has witnessed a similar change with the active participation of institutional and individual Angels and VC’s.

Kerala, with its large network of High Networth Individuals (HNI), who could be the leading stakeholders in the Kerala Startup Ecosystem, has the potential to attract good startups from across the country by providing easy access to funds and knowledge.

KSUM is organising the 3rd Edition of Seeding Kerala event with the objective of helping its HNI network to explore the opportunities of investing in Technology Startups. The event will include a curated set of programmes, including Investor Meet-ups, Panel Discussions, Startup Pitches, and workshops on ‘How to invest in Technology Startups’, ‘The entry and exit strategies in startup investments’ and ‘How to co-invest with VC funds’.

Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM will talk on “The role of HNI in uplifting the startup community” at the event. Investors like Anil Joshi, Founder and Managing Partner, Unicorn Ventures; Mehaboob MA, Director, Secura; Krishnan Neelakantan, Senior Investment Director, Ankur Capital; Mayuresh, Sea Fund; and Abhijeet Kumar, founding partner, ah! Ventures will be part of the event.

The KSUM has partnered with GMI, TIE Kerala, CMA and other investor networks for the event. Startups who wish to be part of the event have to register here.