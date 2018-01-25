Optoma Alexa-Enabled Home Theater Projector Takes CES by Storm

Thiruvananthapuram: With a continued focus on bringing new innovation to home theater space, Optoma, the world-leading brand of video and audio products, took CES 2018 by storm with the introduction of the world first Alexa-enabled home theater projector, UHD51A.

The 4K UHD voice-enabled home theater projector, Optoma UHD51A, simplifies the experience for consumers and delivers an inch-for-inch entertainment experience that TVs simply cannot match. It integrates with Amazon Alexa Smart Home and Custom Skills to enable projection to fluidly align with speakers, screen, lighting and more in any smart home setting. With 2,400 lumens, 500,000:1 contrast ratio, an RGBRGB color wheel, and HDR10 with 100% coverage of Rec. 709 color gamut, the Optoma UHD51A packs a visual punch, with its clarity, brightness, and eye-popping color. It also features a built-in media player, along with a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 support, to ensure compatibility with the latest 4K UHD video playback devices and game consoles with HDR at 60 Hz refresh rates for unmatched image smoothness.

To further make home theater projection more accessible and mainstream, Optoma unveiled at CES 2018 a brand new range of home theater projectors, including:

Optoma UHD50

Optoma is leveraging the latest TI DLP technology to deliver the next-generation 4K UHD home theater projector in 2018. Like the Optoma UHD51A, it features 2,400 lumens and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, along with an RGBRGB color wheel and HDR10 with 100% coverage of Rec.709 color gamut and a HDMI 2.0 input with HDCP 2.2 support.

Optoma LH150

Optoma delivers a completely mobile 1080p HD resolution, 1,300 lumen LED projector with battery pack. With 40,000:1 contrast ratio, multiple HDMI and USB ports and dual integrated speakers, along with WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 output, this projector is a true mainstream market product. The inclusion of a battery back means consumers can provide a jaw-dropping entertainment experience in their yards, on camping trips or nearly anywhere else with complete ease.

Optoma 4K UHD HDR Laser UST

This projector packs in all of the latest home theater innovations for an incredible cinematic experience, with 4K UHD resolution, a laser light source and an ultra-short throw. With 2,300 lumens, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR-compatibility and 0.25 throw, providing a 100-inch image from just 8-inches away, it will provide a stunning visual experience, with a small footprint.

Optoma LED Pocket Projector

This ultra-portable pocket projector delivers great performance in a tiny package. With WVGA (854×480) resolution and 300 lumens, it features a .2 LED RGB light source with a lifetime of 20,000 hours, HDMI port with MHL, and 2+ hours of battery life in eco-mode. Weighing in at less than 12 oz., it has a miniscule form factor of approximately 3 inches by 4.5 inches and just over 1 inch height.