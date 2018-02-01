Thiruvananthapuram: With an aim to increase the foreign and domestic tourist arrivals by 100% and 50% respectively to Kerala in five years, the Department of Tourism continues to promote the state as the Land of Adventure across the globe. Showcasing the unexplored destinations and promoting adventure related activities, Kerala Tourism marked its presence at the Silver Jubilee edition of SATTE – South Asia’s leading travel and tourism exhibition. The agenda is to attract the industry leaders, travel agents, tour operators, State tourism officials, heads of international tourism boards, hoteliers, and aviation experts from across the globe.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala has been following a robust development plan in order to promote the adventure tourism of the state as it has huge potential and has substantially contributed to the overall growth of the tourism sector. Kerala Tourism has planned to develop water and adventure parks to woo the adventure enthusiasts by offering a plethora of thrilling and refreshing lifetime experiences.

The state offers an opportunity to experience adventure at ‘Adventure Rock Hill’ in Kollam, featuring camping, rock climbing, trekking, 6D theatre, a virtual reality museum, a Siddha and an Ayurvedic cave resort and much more. The center has been operational for public in groups at the Jatayu Earth Centre. Also, the Tourism Department of the state would soon be offering new adventure activity- Zipline in Idukki District.

Speaking about the re-branding of Kerala, Kadakampally Surendran, Minister of Tourism, Government of Kerala said, “Over the years, the tourism industry has changed rapidly, with tourists preferring to go beyond the historic temples, monuments and modern sights. Interestingly, tourists these days prefer to explore hills, waterfalls and forests through indulging in adventurous activities. Henceforth, Kerala aims to be re-branded as ‘the land of adventure’ to woo the younger generation by offering activity and water-based tourism.”

Speaking about the development plans, P. Bala Kiran, , Director, Kerala Tourism, stated, “The interest of travelers is increasingly gravitating towards adventure tourism offerings, including expanded worldview, nature & discovery, physical health, fun & thrills, unique and meaningful experiences. The activity-oriented tourism would help the state to achieve the target of domestic and international tourist arrivals.”

Kerala is indeed India’s most happening destination offering an array of adventure packed destinations, including gushing rivers, high-altitude mountains, dense forests and vast stretches of the sea. The state is blessed with a wide range of natural and scenic beauty, which supports diversified adventure activities such as trekking, surfing, wildlife safaris, paragliding, as bamboo rafting, night trekking, boating, camping, and wildlife spotting. Various popular destinations have attracted thousands of tourists over the year including Wayanand, Thekkady, Thenmala and Munnar, famed for its rich biosphere and exciting wildlife sightings.

SATTE is India‘s leading event, that presents a perfect platform to showcase the products and services to the global travel trade community, with an opportunity to conduct business with an estimated over 20000 visitors, including International and domestic buyers & trade visitors, over three days.