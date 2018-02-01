Thiruvananthapuram: SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, will be conducting a Smart Traveller Expo from February 2 to 4, at the Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram.

This Expo will bring major travel partners and tour operators into the city under one roof, where exclusive fares and attractive travel packages are offered.

Visitors can expect an array of destinations in the combined Singapore Airlines and SilkAir network, including South East Asia, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand. There will also be exclusive deals offered by Singapore Changi Airport group and Hotel Crowne Plaza, Singapore.

All visitors to the Traveller Expo will stand a chance to win SilkAir tickets via a lucky draw. Prizes are co-sponsored by SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, and Hotel Crowne Plaza, Singapore. Entry to the expo is free for all.