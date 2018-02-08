Search
University of Kerala wins the Kochi Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2018

KU Team Wins Kochi Edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2018

Feb 08, 2018Life Style

Kochi: Akash T and Aravind MG from the University of Kerala came up trumps by beating their opponents to win the Kochi edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2018.

A total of 155 teams battled it out in the city level finale for the top honours, held at University of Kerala. Akash and Aravind took home a cash prize of Rs. 75,000 and will compete in the zonal round to qualify for the national finale.

Harikishnan M.B. and Ashique Nisar T. from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, were declared runners-up, winning a cash prize of Rs. 35,000. Dr. Indu Nair, Group Director, SCMS Group of Educational Institutions was the Chief Guest at the finale.

This year, the theme of the quiz revolves around 150 years of business to mark the 150th year of the Tata group. In keeping with tradition, renowned quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the quiz.

The fourteenth edition of India’s biggest campus quiz will run for a little over two months, traversing 38 cities, with five zonal rounds leading to the Grand National Finale in Mumbai. The winners of the National Finals will receive a Grand Prize of Rs. 5,00,000 along with the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.

