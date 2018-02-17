Thiruvananthapuram: Internshala, the online internship and training platform, has launched the ninth edition of its Internshala Student Partner ISP program to build the leaders of tomorrow. The ISP 9.0 will be a 3-month long transformational program which would see students build a culture of meaningful internships in their campuses while they develop their leadership, marketing, and communication skills.

In recent times, there has been a growing emphasis on behalf of the Government on skilling the youth and by mandating 3 internships for students as necessary condition for the award of degrees, internships are now viewed as a practical solution to help gain essential skills even before they graduate out of college. The ISPs would be able to help their peers understand which internship to do and when.

Internshala first started the ISP program in 2014 with 250 student leaders and over past 8 editions, the program has grown both in scale and stature. In the night edition, the platform will select 10,000 student leaders across India. This intensive learning and development program is open to students from all backgrounds.

The ISPs are mentored by Internshala team through monthly webinars on topics ranging from Digital Marketing to Entrepreneurship. A set of tasks and contests are designed for the Student Partners based on which they also earn rewards and goodies including in-office internship opportunities.

Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala, said, “Internshala has been steadily helping students across India build a great career by creating meaningful experiences. Through Internshala Student Partner program, we have focussed on creating a holistic learning experience in a structured manner to help students become the leaders of tomorrow. As a part of ISP 9.0, we would continue to put in efforts to take opportunities closer to the students in Tier 2/3 cities.” For more details, click here.