Kochi to Host KASE, India Fashion Incubator India Fashion Summit

Kochi: The second edition of the India Fashion Summit (IFS), a conference on the Indian fashion industry, will be held on March 3, 2018 in Kochi. The event, organised by India Fashion Incubator in association with Kerala State Institute of Design and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, Government of Kerala, will get underway at Hotel Marriott.

India Fashion Summit 2018, envisaged by eminent fashion journalist Vinod Nair and Management expert Arun Balachandran, is expected to provide an ecosystem for sustainable development of fashion with the prime focus on promoting hand-woven textiles in designer fashion and nurturing exceptional young talents in the field of fashion. The event proposes to bring together various fashion stakeholders under one roof and will eventually act as an ecosystem for the effective policy making, sustainable development and developing designers of the future, said an IFS 2018 statement.

Main speakers at the event would include as leading fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Peter D’Ascoli, Wendell Rodricks, Arjun Khanna, Suket Dhir, Alan Alexander Kaleekal, Jebin Johny and Hari Anand, fashion journalists Anil Chopra (Former CEO, Lakme Lever Ltd), Vinod Nair (Former Fashion Editor, Hindustan Times and Times Of India) and Neena Haridas (Editorial Director, L’Officiel India) and Online Fashion Retail Heads including Narendra Kumar (Creative Head, Amazon Fashion) and Nihal Rajan, Vice President & Head of Design-MFB, Myntra Designs.

India Fashion Summit will provide a plugged-in and well-rounded view of the issues that impact the fashion industry. It will seek to cover strategies that will enhance the competiveness of the fashion business as well as issues needed to sustain the growth of the fashion industry keeping it on par with the emergence of new consumer trends and behavior. The key objectives of the summit will be to, launch and develop new initiatives in the business of fashion; build a well-connected, collaborative fashion network for tomorrow; find, develop and promote budding talents in the field of fashion; create a mentor platform for the young talents’ and promote hand-woven textiles and artisan work.