UEI Global Education Le Vitesse 2018 Youth Fest Organised

Thiruvananthapuram: Over 1,000 students from over 9 branches across the country gathered at the UEI Global Education campus recently to be part of the Le Vitesse 2018 youth festival. The festival saw a melange of the vibrant Indian culture and tradition, where all management students seemed to relive the spirit of ‘unity in diversity’.

The event marked the participation of around thousands of students from across all its 9 institutes located in Agra, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Thiruvananthapuram. Le Vitesse 2018, was the mixture of sports and cultural extravaganza which showcase some of the most alluring performances of dance and music.

Manish Khanna, CEO, said, “such sports events are important for the students because such programs can motivate players and let them take their ability forward in favor of our country. We are glad to showcase on one united platform the varied hues of culture, tradition and heritage to recreate that oneness of Incredible India”.

The three-day youth festival (two days of sports and a one day cultural festival) saw a total 7 sports played, including both indoor and outdoor sports such as cricket, basketball, soccer, volleyball, chess, table tennis, badminton and athletics, and cultural items such as group dance, and jam session. The winning teams and runner-ups was awarded with prize money and medals in each competition of sports and cultural events.