Big B’Wood Break for Ashnoor Kaur; Roped in for Anurag’s Manmarziyaan

Mumbai: Popular child actor Ashnoor Kaur, who has already charmed audiences with a variety of roles on television, is set for her big Bollywood break.

Ashnoor, who has been playing the character of Vilas in the TV show Prithvi Vallabh, has been roped in by none other than Anurag Kashyap for his next venture, Manmarziyaan. Ashnoor has been cast alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the movie.

The child actor will play the character of Taapsee’s younger sister. Shooting has commenced for the movie in Amritsar. She will playing her age (14 years) in the movie.

Ashnoor Kaur had wowed home audiences with roles in Prithvi Vallabh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Mahadev, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Jhansi Ki Rani, Sath Nibhana Sathiya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Mahabharat, and Tum Sath Ho Jab Apne.