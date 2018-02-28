Thiruvananthapuram: Navigant BPM (India) Private Limited has expanded its operations from its new state-of-the-art facility in Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, which it inaugurated at the Bhavani building. This new facility houses more than 800 employees from healthcare, financial services and technology practices.

The inaugural event, held on February 27, 2018, was presided over by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP. Mahendra Singh Rawat, (Navigant country head), Bill Jones (Practice Leader, BPM), and other members of the senior leadership team were present at the inauguration.

Colorful traditional festivities comprising traditional floral carpet, shinkari melam, and traditional Kerala art forms like Kathakali, Mohiniyattom and Kalaripayattu were part of the inauguration. Navigant India currently operates from fully functional facilities in Pamba, Nila and Ganga, in Technopark and in Nagercoil. The latest addition in Bhavani makes Navigant stronger with a total of 1900 employees working for the company.

Bill Jones (Practice Leader, BPM) commented-“I am happy to inaugurate Navigant’s new office in Bhavani. This will help us establish our global standards and put us on a growth path”.

“Navigant started its business operations in Kerala more than a decade back and created hundreds of jobs for the local youth in our different offices in Technopark. Acquiring such a large office space at Bhavani helps us consolidate our operations and breaks silos and future growth. We are grateful to Dr. Shashi Tharoor for having blessed this occasion with his presence,” Mahendra Rawat, Navigant Country Head, said.