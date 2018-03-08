Mumbai: Women acid attack survivors stole the show at Viviana Mall’s third edition of ‘ExtraordiNAARI’ event. The mall invited women acid attack survivors to create awareness and campaign of stopping acid sale and acid attacks. Laxmi Agarwal, the Indian campaigner with Stop Acid Attacks and a TV host, who is also a survivor of acid attack was the guest of honor for the event at the mall.

Acid attack survivors from NGO Acid Survivors & Women Welfare Foundation (ASWWF) not only walked the ramp with confidence and style but their fighting spirit struck emotional chords of everyone at the event. Stories of acid attack by an alcoholic husband, one sided lovers and in-laws, touched hearts of one and all. But, the interesting fact was that they have fought back against all odds and are doing courses, finding jobs and aspires to make their career shine. The show was organized to empower acid attack survivors who are often ignored by the society.

Speaking at the event, Rima Pradhan, Sr. Vice President, Marketing at Viviana Mall said, “Every year we, at ExtraordiNAARI try and create awareness towards a specific aspect that touches lives of women to create pathways that can lead to success. This year we were spell bounded with the kind of courage and fighting spirit that these acid attack survivors from different parts of our nation have shown. We in our way were happy to host them at Viviana Mall and give them some moments to cherish. We are also trying to create some career opportunities for these acid attack survivors to keep their hopes alive. With more than 350 registered acid attack survivors in India, it’s high time we take steps to support them and take measures to stop such attacks.”

Viviana Mall has created a special email id for providing jobs to acid attack survivors. Any acid attack survivor can send their resume here, and the mall will share it with their brand partners to assist these survivors to get desired jobs.

Laxmi Agarwal, who was the show stopper of the Fashion show, said: “As an acid attack survivor it was and it is a challenge to start everything from zero. It’s difficult to concentrate on anything when a part of your body is still burning from inside. The scar’s reminds us of the narrow minded shenanigans of our society but there is a hope that keeps us motivating every day. The hope to create a crimeless society that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We are proud to be women and no one can rob us from that title which stands for love and peace.”

Every year on International Women’s Day, Viviana Mall felicitates different achievers from various fields and this year the mall is going miles ahead to share some happy moments with women acid survivors from our nation and support their campaign to stop acid attacks and stop sale of acid. Apart from the special event with acid attack survivors, Viviana Mall is also offering some offers for women in the women’s week like free pampering services – hair styling, makeover, skin consultancy, health checkup, Mehendi & nail art till March 9.