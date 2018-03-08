Search
Kerala State Film Awards 2017: Indrans, Parvathy, Lijo Jose Bag Top Laurels

Mar 08, 2018Entertainment, Top Story

Thiruvananthapuram:  Multifaceted actor Indrans, who has entertained Malayalam film audiences with his acting prowess for long, has bagged the Best Actor Award at the Kerala State Film Awards for 2017. Indrans has bagged the laurel for his performance in the film ‘Alorukkam’. The immensely talented Parvathy has been picked for the Best Actress Award for her astounding performance in ‘Take-Off’.  The Best Director Award went to Lijo Jose Pellissery for his Ee Ma Yau.

awards _ IndransThe film awards announced on Thursday picked Ottamuri Velicham, directed by Rahul Riji Nair, as the Best Movie of the year 2017. Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, helmed by Ranjan Pramod and starring Biju Menon, was adjudged the best popular movie of the year.

The jury, headed by ace film maker T V  Chandran, and comprising Dr Biju and Manoj Kana, sound engineer Vivek Anand, cameraman Santosh Thundiyil, music director Jerry Amaldev, script writer Cheriyan Kalpakavadi, writer and critic Dr M Rajeev Kumar, and actress Jalaja, picked the winners after scrutinising all the films that were submitted.

Alencier Ley Lopez, was adjudged the Best Character Actor for his role in Thondimutalum Driksakshiyum, while Polly Wilson  won the Best Character Actress laurel.

Other Winners include, Child Artist – Master Abhinand;  Child Artist – Baby Nakshatra; Story Writer – MA Nishad (Kinar); Cinematography – Manesh Madhavan (Aedan); Scriptwriter – Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum); Lyrics – Prabha Vrama (Olathin.. from Clint); Music – MK Arjunan (Bhayaanakam); Background Music – Gopi Sunder (Take Off); Playback Singer – Shahbaz Aman (Mayaanadhi); Playback Singer (Female) – Sithara (Vimanam); Film Editor – Appu Bhattathiri (Ottamuri Velicham, Veeram); Art – Santhosh Raman (Take Off); and Sound Editing – Pramod Thomas (Aedan).

