It was a special feeling prior to entering the cinemas to watch “The Shape of Water” on the day it lapped up Oscar glory. The Best Film at the Academy Awards was in the news much before the announcement, simply due to the hype it engendered on several platforms where it was discussed as a romantic-fancy flick.

Hollywood’s hardcore penchant for fairy tales, supernatural elements and fancy in films is a well-known fact. Filmmakers like Manoj Knight Shyamalan have successfully proved this several times through his films like “Sixth Sense” and “Signs.”

For us, fairy tales and supernatural elements become more appealing when they are presented with the aid of modern visual effects. But “The Shape of Water” may not satiate our senses if we persist with this outlook. It is a fancy film, but deeply rooted in reality. Though poetic in nature, it lacks the captivating effect to be called the Best Oscar Film of 2017.

I watch the best Oscar films every year. Unlike the films that won the honours during the last few years, this film’s structure evokes a déjà vu feeling in me (not the fancy element). Yes, I have watched such climaxes even in the so called commercial films in India (I hate the word Bollywood!).

As far as I am concerned, the major defect “The Shape of Water” exposes is that it hardly gives me the feel that I’m watching an Oscar award winning flick. The film has the premise of the Cold War and the space race between the US and Russia. Then there is a bizarre love episode between a young dumb woman and a monster. I realise that I need not to take the pains of explaining the tale as it’s brimming on online media.

Sally Hawkins, as the orphaned Elisa Esposito, is the ‘perpetrator’ of the fancy sequences in the movie, and this part is beautifully conceived by director Guillermo del Toro, who is an exponent of coalescing fanciful images with real incidents. Elisa’s curiosity towards the amphibious creature from the Amazon leads to her love affair with it, and thereby gives way to her erotic dreams, which is fuelled by water. Hawkins is sublime in her performance and in revealing her oppressed desires.

Dan Laustsen’s cinematography has the visual charm, especially in the dream sequences. Let’s keep aside all these creative fripperies. When you analyse the real content, you would be surprised to note that there is an incipient decline in the narration. In short, the beauty lies in the fancy but not in the substance of the movie. Western audiences might find it an overwhelmingly portrayed film, but for us Indians, the theme rakes up memories of an ordinary fable.

Earlier in the day, I watched “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” which brought the Oscar award for Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Directed by Martin McDonagh, I felt this film as more intriguing and deeply penetrating into the conscience. McDormand stars as Mildred Hayes, who fights an emotional battle that is recurring to inflict wounds on her feelings. Her desperate quest to find the killers of her teen daughter and her efforts to egg the cops on to trace the criminals are touching and disturbing as well.

Here, the game is between the conscience of a police officer and the conflicts of a mother. Mildred rents three billboards on a road near town and posts her own analogue version of a direct message to the chief of police Bill Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) in a bid to resuscitate the lifeless investigation. Another police officer, Dixon (Sam Rockwell) is quite impressive in his character.

McDormand as a feisty mother, who has to defend the psychological torture from her ex-husband, truly deserves the Oscar. This film could neatly carve out the conflict of three individuals from different social status. I prefer this film slightly above Guillermo’s movie.

I have not watched any other Oscar-nominated films other than these two films this year. But regarding the best picture, eulogies from foreign media cannot be grabbed per se, instead when we judge it from our cultural milieu, it’s just another fancy affair.

I wonder what the yardsticks and the rationale behind the selection of the best film at Oscar are. In fact, my country does not face dearth of mind-blowing films in this era.