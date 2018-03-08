Search
Shakeela Biopic in the Offing; Richa Chadha to Play the Role

Mar 08, 2018Entertainment, Spotlight

Thiruvananthapuram: Biopics seem to be the happening trend in the Indian film industry. Some of the biopics that had arrived just faded away, while others have stayed evergreen. Not everyone takes up roles in biopics; but some of the characters succeed in grabbing the audience attention and go on to be memorable. One such character that conquered our hearts is the one which Vidya Balan handled elegantly for ‘Dirty Picture’. The film was a commercial success and received positive reviews.

shakeelaAnother movie is gearing up to follow the path of ‘Dirty Picture’. The movie starring Richa Chadha will be based on the life of Shakeela, the much renowned actress from Kerala who had acted in several adult films made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie will narrate the journey of Shakeela from her entry into the film business at the age of 16. Shakeela entered the film industry through the Tamil film ‘Play Girls’, as a 22-23 year old, and played Silk Smitha’s younger sister. With just a few movies, she became a successful actress with a huge fan base.

Her movies did not get limited to the Indian audience as the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies were dubbed into Chinese, Nepalese and several other languages.

In the 90s when the male stars were dominating the film industry, Shakeela ruled the South Indian film industry with ease.

We hear the biopic will start rolling in April – May. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Shakeela is planning to come back to the film industry through the Telugu movie ‘Kobbari Matta’.

