Thiruvananthapuram: In line with the government’s electric mobility drive, power and energy management company Delta Electronics India has unveiled a complete range of energy efficient electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in India. The advanced EV charging solution offerings from Delta will enable the ecosystem to keep pace with the growing demands for a robust electric automobile infrastructure.

Exhibiting at Elecrama 2018, Delta showcased its diverse portfolio of EV solutions with DC Quick, AC Chargers and Site Management System. These chargers can be conveniently installed in multiple applications such as parking spaces, highway service, as well as residential and commercial buildings.

Hsieh Shen-Yen, President of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. said, “The business climate in India offers Delta exciting opportunities to partner with the government to power India’s growing economy. In line with our vision to be a strong catalyst and partner in India’s growth story, we are also announcing our fourth manufacturing plant in the country today. This is testimony to our commitment to the “Make In India” initiative. Delta’s goal is to develop sustainable and energy efficient integrated solution offerings in India, for India, that will offer immense employment opportunities across the geography.” Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL is the parent company of Delta Electronics India.

The manufacturing plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, will be operational in 2019 and is expected to generate employment for thousands in the state. Along with its state-of-the-art R&D Centre in Bengaluru, Delta is looking at investments of over a US$150 million in India. The EV charging solutions launched by Delta will also be manufactured at this plant.

“Driven by robust product engineering, R&D, service support infrastructure and most importantly domain knowledge, Delta in India has been successful in growing 35 times over in the past 14 years. Our India growth trajectory has been a resilient legacy of accomplishments in Telecom Power, Industrial Automation, Solar Inverters, Display Solutions, to name a few. We have now embarked on the journey to expand upon these core values and entering the EV Charging, Energy Storage and Rail Transportation Solutions industries. Our entire suite of solutions in EV Charging will complement the Indian e-mobility initiative providing a reliable technology and backing of the Delta brand,” said Dalip Sharma, Managing Director of Delta Electronics India.

Herman Chang, General Manager, Energy Infrastructure Solutions BG Delta Electronics, said, “The absence of a reliable infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, is perhaps the biggest roadblock impeding the rise of EV adoption in India. With our new range of electric vehicle charging solutions, we intend to support the GOI’s mission to drive electric mobility. Delta’s solution also encompasses smooth integration of micro-grids with EV charging providing a future-proof roadmap for a homogenized ecosystem of power prosumers.”