Dulquer to Romance Sonam in His Second Bollywood Outing

Thiruvananthapuram: Dulquer Salman looks all set for a busy schedule in B-town. The actor, who is about to make his debut in Bollywood with Karwaan, has now announced his second project in the Hindi film industry. He will be seen paired opposite Sonam Kapoor in ‘The Zoya Factor’, a film based on Anuja Chahan’s 2008 novel of the same name.

Sonam will play Zoya, a lucky charm born on India’s first world-cup winning year, while Dulquer will be playing Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian cricket team. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, and will be penned by Neha Rakesh Sharma and Pradhuman Singh. Anuja Chauhan, the author of the novel, will write the dialogues for the movie.

The film will go on floors this August, and is expected to hit the screens by April next year. Dulquer is set to make his Bollywood debut with Karwaan, in which he will be seen along with actor Irrfan Khan. The film, which also stars Krithi Karbanda and Mithila Palkar, will release on June 1 this year.