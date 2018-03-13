Kerala on High Alert as Depression along the Coast Deepens

Thiruvananthapuram: A high alert has been sounded along the Kerala coast, as chances of heavy winds and strong rain are feared following the development of low-pressure area along the south-western coast into a depression.

The depression, which is forecast to develop into a deep depression in the next 48 hours, is likely to generate winds with speeds of up to 60 kmph in the state along with thundershowers. The IMD has also warned of rough seas with waves likely to climb of up to 3 metre high. As per the latest update, the deep low pressure lay anchored 391 km to the south-west of Thiruvananthapuram.

The State government, which was criticized for the alleged late response when cyclone Ockhi battered the state a few months ago, has started taking emergency measures. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent out instructions to the authorities to keep fishermen off the sea until Thursday.

Additional help has been sought from Navy to ensure the safety of fishermen. A top level meeting has been called by the Chief Minister, and it will be attended by Chief Secretary Paul Antony, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, and Met director S Sudevan, among other officials. District Collectors have also been advised by the Disaster Management Authority to set-up refugee camps along the coastal towns.