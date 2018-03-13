Search
Nimisha to Assist Madhupal in ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’

Mar 13, 2018Entertainment

Thiruvananthapuram: Actress Nimisha Sajayam, who made her entry into the Malayalam film industry through the highly applauded ‘Thondimuthalum Drisakshiyum’, had left us stunned with her versatile acting in theDileesh Pothen flick. Her second movie Eeda was nothing less. The actress is now all set to make her debut as an assistant director.

Nimisha will be seen assisting ace filmmaker Madhupal in his upcoming movie ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’. She will also be playing an important role in the movie. The shooting for the movie starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role has already begun.

Actors including Lijomol Jose, Sharanya Ponvannan, Balu Varghese, Nedumudi Venu, Dileesh Pothan, Pasupathi, Alancier, Sudeer Karamana, Unnimaya, Sujith Shankar, Sibi Thomas and Manju Vani also form the cast of Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

Jeevan Thomas has written the script for the movie, bankrolled by V Cinemas. Noushad Shareef is the cameraman for the movie which will be edited by V Sajan.

