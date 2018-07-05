Nikita Rawal Travels South; Plays Nagin in Telugu Flick

Mumbai: Well-known model and Bollywood star Nikita Rawal is heading south in a bid to make it big on the Telugu screen. The actress has been cast in a Telugu production titled “Timpa”, and she will soon be seen doing a meaty role opposite Vikram Roy.

Playing an Ichchadari Nagin who safeguards the Naagmani from the villains in the flick, Nikita looks towards being noticed and applauded for her first ever South Indian film role.

The film is produced by Shivraaj Production and directed by Kumaran Teli. A song for the film was recently shot in Hyderabad. Nikita, who is also a dancer, has already done more than 500 shows and 20 music videos. Her Bollywood career spans more than 10 films.