Vodafone Offers 50% Discount on Amazon Prime Membership

Thiruvananthapuram: Understanding the youth’s need for unique shopping &entertainment experiences, Vodafone India and Amazon have announced the‘Youth Offer on Amazon Prime’,which gives Vodafone’s prepaid customers between the ages of 18-24 years a 50% discount on the annual membership of Amazon Prime.Vodafone’s youth customers can now enjoy all Prime benefits for Rs 499!

Amazon Prime offers members free& fast delivery, unlimited Indian & international video content, unlimited ad-free music in several languages, exclusive deals and much more. Customers who sign up for the offer before July 16 will be eligible to participate in Prime Day (12 noon on July 16 to midnight on July 17), an exclusive 36-hour celebration that provides Prime members access to exclusive launches, blockbuster deals and entertainment premiers.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, “In today’s hyper-connected and digital world, youngsters are looking forward to new experiences. To facilitate these experiences we had launched Vodafone U, the digital only platform exclusively for our youth customers that enables them to maximize life with limited resources. In line with the Vodafone U philosophy of doing more with less we are excited to launch Youth Offer on Amazon Prime that gives our young customers affordable access to a robust library of exciting movies, videos, TV shows and music on-the-go and allows them to shop for their favorite products with free & fast doorstep delivery. Vodafone understands the need for a seamless entertainment and retail experience, and we invite our young customers to avail this exciting offer on our SuperNet 4G Network.”

Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said, “We want to continue to make Amazon Prime more accessible to customers and partnering with Vodafone enables us to offer Prime at half the price, making it more affordable and convenient for young adults. The unique combination of shopping and entertainment benefits from Prime offers an incredible amount of value for members.”

To avail the offer, eligible Vodafone customers can sign up using the MyVodafone App and pay Rs 499 using Vodafone’s secure payment modes. Thereafter, they can sign in to Amazon.in and activate their one-year Prime membership to start enjoying the benefits on the Amazon.in app or website.