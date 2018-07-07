Ovais Khan Lines Up First Film; Yaaram to be Shot in Mauritius

Mumbai: Ad films and fashion cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Ovais Khan is set to direct his first Bollywood film, and it has been titled “Yaaram”. Touted to be a romcom, “Yaaram” will star Prateik Babbar, Sidhant Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma,Anita Raj, Subha Rajput and Dalip Tahil.

The flick, being made under Yashvi Films Banner, is being shot fully in Mauritius. According to director Ovais Khan, “Yaaram has an interesting ensemble cast and is being shot in some of the most breath taking locations of Mauritius. I have put my very crucial years of my life in this industry, tried to learn everything and waited to touch the right chord. Yashvi films has given me the chance to prove it and I am going to make the most of this chance!”

Khan also said that it has been great working with Pratiek, Ishita, Sidhant and other actors. “The experience of working with two generations of good actors in one film is awesome. Their dedication left me in awe of them, they have adopted the characters so well that i feel like interacting with my characters all the time and not the actors. The locations I have chosen to shoot are mostly new and unexplored before giving my film a fresh look. I am really blessed to be associated with Vijay Mulchandani who gave me a chance despite being a new director,” he said.

The music of “Yaaram” has been composed by directors Sohail Sen, Jeet Gannguli, Rochak Kohli, Nayeem-Shabir with the lyrics being penned by Kumaar.