South Indian Bank Offers Rs 1 Cr for 4th Edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Thrissur: Private sector banking major South Indian Bank (SIB) has offered Rs 1 crore for the fourth edition of the country’s premier art event Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), set to begin in December 2018. SIB was one of the patrons of the third edition of the biennale in 2016.

Continuing its partnership with India’s first biennale that has firmly placed Kerala in the art map of the world, SIB is providing its support to the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed today, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment towards supporting art and culture in India.

The MoU was inked in Thrissur by SIB’s MD & CEO V G Mathew, and KBF President Bose Krishnamachari. On continuing the bank’s support to the event, KBF co-founder and Secretary Riyas Komu said: “South Indian Bank’s partnership with Kochi Biennale Foundation sends a much needed message by securing Kerala’s cultural heritage through this tie-up.”

V G Mathew said it had been a tradition of SIB right from the start to support the cultural heritage of Kerala. “South Indian Bank always supported the cultural heritage of Kerala. Kochi-Muziris Biennale is the most important cultural event in the state and participating in it is a matter of privilege for the bank,” he said.

T J Raphael, Senior General Manager and CIO, SIB; N P Kurian, General Manager, KBF; Ajith Jacob, General Manager, SIB; and Bonny Thomas, Treasurer, KBF; also attended the MoU signing function. The fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, curated by Anita Dube, will run from December 12, 2018 through March 29, 2019.