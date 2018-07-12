Aanu Nobby’s Label Aande Adds Charm to Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram: Celebrity fashion designer and noted young business entrepreneur Aanu Nobby, who has made a name for herself for dressing up a range of South Indian film stars and other celebrities, has launched her new designer showroom brand “Label Aande – Exclusive Couture Studio” at Alamcode in Attingal.

The brand that has diversified to bridals, party wear, kids wear and much more, saw a gala opening on Wednesday (July 11) with an exclusive ramp walk show by a range of top models. The show was choreographed by celebrity fashion choreographer Dalu Krishnadas, an elite label of South Indian Fashion Industry. Dalu Krishnadas, is a star among fashion choreographers of the South Indian Industry and also international labels.

An exclusive wedding couture collection was launched on the occasion through a ramp walk show by top models in 3 sequences, which included a Pastel Bride sequence, Onam Brides sequence, and Exclusive Designer Brides and Grooms sequence.

According to Aanu Nobby, celebrity fashion designer and the brain behind the ‘Label Aande – Exclusive Couture Studio’, “Weaving my dreams of couture into fabrics is my passion. To make my dream a reality, I have established Label Aande. With the establishing of the new couture studio, Alamcode in Attingal has now turned the most prestigious fashion label destination in this part of Kerala, she added.

Services the brand offers include exclusive Bridal Couture, Men’s Designing for parties and Weddings, Fashion Runway Projects, Customised Designing, and Customised Stitching. Aanu Nobby who has already made a mark with her designs for D 4 Dance Season 3, Asianet Film Awards, Asianet Comedy Awards, Vanitha Film Awards, Flowers TV Awards and more, has designed for over 26 celebrities, including Bhavana, Priya Mani, Pearley Maaney, Neha Saxena, Rahini Nadwani, Prasanna Master, Aadhil and others.