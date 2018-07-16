Governor invites Music Superkids, Honours Them

Thiruvananthapuram: Impressed by the stellar performance of the ‘Superkids band’ at the inaugural show of Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragotsavam, Governor Justice (Retd) P. Sathasivam invited the trio to Kerala Raj Bhavan today.

The children, Master Steven Samuel Devassy, Master Lydian Nadhaswaram and Kum. Amritavarshini, along with parents spent some time with Governor and Saraswathi Sathasivam.

During the nearly hour-long chat, Amritavarshini played a song on the flute. Governor P. Sathasivam and Saraswathi Sathasivam who appreciated their talent and performance presented them with mementos and a shawl. They also wished the children all the best in their future musical and academic endeavours.