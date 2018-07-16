SBI Kisan Mela in Kerala on July 18

Kochi: State Bank of India will organize Kisan Mela at nearly 975 rural and semi-urban branches across Kerala on July 18. Kisan Mela is a one of its kind initiative by SBI to develop connect with farmer customers, resolve their grievances and educate them about various their rights and banks initiatives. The Bank which has close to 1.50-crore farmer customers, plans to connect with at least 10 lakh farmers through the Kisan Mela.

SBI had recently organised Kisan Mela which attracted over 6 lakh farmers across various locations in the country.

As part of Kisan Mela, the Bank also offers KCC farmers an enhancement of 10% to their credit limit on renewing the account. SBI has taken this initiative to reach out to the farmers to educate about the benefits of renewing KCC account to get maximum benefits of interest subvention from Government and coverage under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The Bank will also make farmers aware about the benefits of timely renewal of KCC account and usage of KCC Rupay Card for transactional convenience.

In addition to this, SBI will sensitise farmers on various Agri-products of the bank like Asset Backed Agri-loan, Mudra Loan and loans on other allied agri activities.