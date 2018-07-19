Airbus Team visits Technopark; Explores Possible Collaboration in Space Sector

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior team from Airbus BizLab visited the Thiruvananthapuram Technopark with a view to ‘learn’ and understand the existing ecosystem and for possible collaboration specifically in the Space Sector.

The delegation was led by Bruno Gutierres, Global Head, Airbus Bizlab and India Head Siddharth Balachandran. The team was welcomed by IT Secretary M Sivasankar IAS and Kerala IT Parks CEO Hrishikesh Nair.

IT Secretary presented to the delegation the Government of Kerala’s strategy on Space Tech Vertical. M C Dathan, Advisor to government of Kerala and Former Director VSSC, Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy and Dr. Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission also presented on the various opportunities in the space sector and for startups in Kerala. The delegation then interacted with startups from Maker Village and visited the Fab Labs, where they were taken through demonstrations of various equipment in the lab.

Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair said the discussions were fruitful and the Airbus team has shown great interest and assured to work closely with Technopark towards seeing a possible association in the future.