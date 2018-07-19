TiE Kerala to Mentor Kerala Maker Village Startups

Kochi: The Ind-US Entrepreneurs (TiE) will join hands with the Maker Village to provide technical support for budding entrepreneurs, said TiE Kerala executive director Wing Commander (Rtd) K Chandrasekhar.

On a visit to the Maker Village with members of TiE Kerala on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar pointed out that there are several instances of start-ups being forced to closed down despite getting proper funding and technology. This is due to the fact that they do not get the correct guidelines and TiE is focusing on giving the right direction for the new and existing companies, he said.

International cooperation, funding and incubation are the main areas where TiE is intervening. New ideas and its models are seen in the Maker Village and the guidelines provided by the experts in the field will ensure a bright future to these entrepreneurs, he said.

The visit of TiE Kerala members was aimed at taking startups from incubation to industrial level, said Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair. This will help Maker Village to be taken to the national and international level, he added.

The startups in Maker Village offer huge expectations, said founder TiE charter member and founder of Mr Butler, C P Mammen. Discussions will be held with startups which can cooperate with his software company CSS Technologies, he said.

TiE senior vice president Ajith Moopan said TiE will provide technical guidance to startups in Maker Village. The Kerala Angel Network will be created to fund the startups which has the potential to reach the industrial level, he said.

The members of the TiE Kerala can give proper guidelines to the startups as they have already proved their success in various sectors. This will also help in bringing cooperation at the national and international level, he added.