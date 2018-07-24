For Women, By Women: India’s first State-Run All-Women Hotel to Come Up in Kerala Capital

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is set to open India’s first public sector hotel run entirely by women for women in the heart of the state capital.

Named “Hostess”, the hotel will come up within six months, close to the main bus stand and the Central Railway Station in the city.

Kerala’s Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the work on the project at the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) Complex at Thampanoor on July 25 in the presence of M. Vijayakumar, Chairman, KTDC.

“The all-woman hotel is the first-of-its-kind initiative from a government in the country. We give more emphasis on security and safety features besides comfort and convenience,” said Vijayakumar.

“Hostess” will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including automated security features, technology-oriented check-ins and checkouts, laundry service, complimentary breakfast, microwave oven and fitness centre.

“It’s women-friendly, stylish and offers all comforts to women travelers. We mainly target women officials, researchers, sportspersons, teenage girls, business women and pilgrim groups, who arrive in the city for short stay,” said Rahul R , Managing Director, KTDC.

It will have 22 rooms and two dormitories to host 28 people at a time. Rooms will be charged Rs 1,500 and the dormitory facility Rs 500 for five hours.

“The hotel will have female staff from bottom rung to managerial position. Apart from modern facilities, we offer safety and security features for women travellers, who have easy access to railway and bus station from the hotel,” he said. “Hostess” will start functioning after six months, Rahul added.