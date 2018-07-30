Women Gear UP, Internshala’s Content Writing Contest is Here

Thiruvananthapuram: Internship and training platform Internshala has launched Internshala Content Writing Contest for Women in association with Aditya Birla Retail Ltd, India’s leading retail group as internship partner, and Sheroes, India’s largest women community online, as the outreach partner. The contest is aimed to encourage women to (re)start their careers and will run from 26th July 2018 till 3rd August 2018.

According to a report, nearly 20 million Indian women quit work between 2004-05 to 2011-12. Further, about 65-70% women who take a career break fail to return to work, and many women who are well-educated and have potential to become a valuable part of the workforce do not even get a chance to begin their career.

Internshala launched Internships for Women in 2017, proposing internships as a flexible solution for women to re-enter the workforce. So far, over 2500 women have been hired for an internship through Internshala. The content writing contest would act as an opportunity for women across India to build their careers. Over the years, the demand for content writers has increased across the industry. Right from the print magazines and newspapers to digital mediums – it is everywhere. The organisations are vying to hire talent who have a flair for writing and can come up with compelling write-ups which can make an impression on the end users.

On the launch of this contest, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “On Internshala, we have come across so many inspiring stories of women who are restarting their career through internships. We hope to encourage women looking to (re)start their career through this contest. It is an exciting opportunity for women and it would be a great learning experience for the selected candidates to work with the Aditya Birla Retail. I also hope to see more organisations come up with flexible work options to create a balanced work environment for women in India”.

The contest is open to women who are 25 years of age or above across India. The participants will be given a topic on which they will have to compose an article. Aditya Birla Retail is offering 3 content writing work from home or virtual internships to the top performers of the contest. The top 3 performers will also be given cash prizes of Rs 5000, Rs 3000, and Rs 2,000 respectively. Women may head here to know more.