UST Global Hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Talk at Kochi Infopark

Kochi: UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today conducted an awareness session on Cybersecurity at Infopark, Kochi. The guest speaker for the session was Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, KAP Kannur. The audience for the session were from across companies in Infopark and nearby school representatives.

Some of the points covered by Sanjay Kumar Gurudin include, key risks associated with Internet and Social networking sites; why and how children fall into the dangers of cyberworld; key warning signs/symptoms by children who face online threats; ways to overcome these threats; and some useful tips to parents on protecting children when they go online.

Commenting on the awareness session, Manoj Alappat, Account Manager, UST Global, said, “UST Global has always been at the forefront when it comes to addressing Social issues. In this new digital and cyber age, our children are very susceptible to cybercrimes. Awareness campaigns like these are the first step towards educating and enlightening the citizens, especially children and their parents on how to navigate and avoid getting into pitfalls of the cyber world. It’s our sincere gratitude to Sanjay Kumar Gurudin for such an interactive and informative session to keep our Children Cyber Safe. I am confident that the session was of benefit to the children and parents.”

Speaking the session, Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, KAP Kannur, added, “It is not necessary to be an ‘expert’ to help your children enjoy the internet safely.”