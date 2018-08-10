Rain Havoc: Kerala Governor Cancels ‘At Home’; Donates Rs 1 Lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam has decided to cancel the reception (At Home function) that was scheduled to be held as part of Independence Day on August 15, at the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

The Governor’s decision is in view of the alarming situation prevailing in Kerala due to the fury of the monsoon, which has already claimed 27 lives and caused extensive damage in most districts of the State. The Governor also decided to donate from his salary Rs. 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund.

Expressing deep concern over the natural calamities, the Governor also called upon the staff working at the Kerala Raj Bhavan, the Government employees and the general public to donate generously to the Relief Fund.

He also appealed to people to cooperate with the rescue and rehabilitation work by abiding by the directions of the Government and the disaster management agencies. He expressed satisfaction over the relief operations being carried out by the government.