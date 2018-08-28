Code for Kerala: KSUM Joins Hands with IBM, NASSCOM

Thiruvananthapuram: In a unique initiative to create solutions to mitigate the fallout of natural disasters by improving preparedness for relief operations, theKerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has planned a two-day hackathon from September 7 here for social good.

The programme, titled “Call for Code Kerala Challenge,” will be held at Meet Up Cafe, Thejaswini, Technopark, in partnership with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM).

The event, which assumes significance in the backdrop of the devastating floods that ravaged vast swathes of Kerala recently, is aimed at creating solutions that will significantly improve the preparedness for natural disasters and relief operations.

Leading technical experts from IBM and the ecosystem will help software developers design and build solutions that will help solve problems on the ground.

The last date for applications is September 4. More details here.

The event has been planned in line with the maiden “Call for Code Global Challenge” to encourage software developers who want to take their skills forward for the specific mission of easing human sufferings.

The global initiative has the support from experts, humanitarian and international organizations, including the United Nations Human Rights Office and the American Red Cross’ International team.

The inaugural “Call for Code Global Prize Event and Concert” is scheduled to be held on October 29 at the Regency Ballroom, San Francisco.

UN Human Rights Office, Red Cross, Linux Foundation and David Clark Cause are behind this initiative that unites software developers to solve pressing social issues. IBM is the founding member of the initiative.

It is the largest and the most ambitious effort to bring startup, academics and enterprise developers together to solve, prevent, respond and recover from natural disasters.