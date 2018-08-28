Fisherfolk who Turned Saviours when the Deluge Crippled Kerala to Honoured

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will honour the fisherfolk, who were part of the rescue operations during the floods, at a function at Nisagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (August 29). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meeting and issue citations to the fishermen.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma and Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran will attend the function which will be presided over by Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Revenue Additional Secretary P H Kurien, Mayor V K Prasanth, Deputy Speaker V Sasi, Members of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Dr A Sampath, District Panchayat President V K Madhu. Members of Legislative Assembly, Fisheries Director S Venkatesapathy and Matsyafed Chairman P P Chitharanjan will attend the function.