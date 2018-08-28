Havells India Contributes Rs 5 Cr to Chief Minister’s Distress and Relief Fund

Thiruvananthapuram, August 28, 2018: Havells India today announced that it is contributing Rs. 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress and Relief Fund (CMDRF) in order to support the State Government’s efforts of providing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood affected areas of the state. The cheque was presented to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, by Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Havells India Limited, along with key members of the company.

All the employees of Havells have pledged their one day salary while all the channel partners have contributed significant amount for the noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Havells India Limited said, “We, at Havells are deeply saddened by the loss of human lives and serious damage to infrastructure due to recent devastating floods across the state. Our prayers and good wishes are with the people of Kerala during this difficult time and hope that they will overcome the tragedy with fortitude and dignity.”