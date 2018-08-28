ONGC Pitches in with Relief Support for Flood-affected Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) pressed into action three helicopters – Two from Mumbai and One from Kakinada – to airlift relief materials for the flood-hit people of Kerala. Four ONGC doctors were also flown in to provide medical supports.

Medicines, foodstuff, dry provisions, bedsheets and other relief materials have already been sent from Mumbai and Kakinada. The helicopters will also be used in tandem with other disaster management groups for the rescue operations.

While expressing huge concern over the great deal of ordeal the people are faced with due to the unprecedented flood situation, Shashi Shanker CMD ONGC said; “being a national company it is our primary responsibility to mobilise all possible resources for disaster management.”

“ONGC will continue to render all supports to the affected people of Kerala to help overcome this crisis,” the CMD assured.