High Definition Central in Kerala Capital; Opening on Sept 7

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala capital city now becomes a destination for the best fashion and style from all across the world with the launch of the first High Definition Central in Kerala.

Trivandrum Central, located at the Pattoor Junction, on the General Hospital – Chakkai stretch, will be formally inaugurated on 7th September, Friday. Offering world class designs, with over 500 high-end brands and 10,000 styles displayed in high definition, this one-stop destination for customers will give the city fashionistas the best shopping experience. Central, which is already known as India’s Favourite Fashion Department Store, will be the most modern addition to Thiruvananthapuram’s must visit destination.

To express solidarity with the relief and rebuilding operations currently underway in the flood-hit regions of the state, Trivandrum Central will be contributing 10% of the proceeds of the launch day sale earnings to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The store will be inaugurated by Ashok, Managing Director, Artech Group, at an exciting event to be held at 9.30 am on 7th September, Friday. The event will also see the presence of Mr. Sujit Nair, Store General Manager, Central.

The one lakh sq. ft. store will feature all of Future Group’s brands like Lee Cooper, Scullers amongst other stylish labels like Levis and Global Desi. A star feature that is sure to draw in customers is the upcoming cinema and multi-cuisine food court. A sprawling parking facility for four wheelers and two wheelers will provide convenience and comfort to shoppers.

Vishnu Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Central says, “Trivandrum Central is our offering for shoppers that look forward to indulging in the best brands we have under our fold. Established as a one-stop-shop for all of Future Group’s premium as well as budget friendly brands, Trivandrum Central is sure to bring a unique shopping experience to the Kerala’s capital region. The upcoming cinema and exciting food court will just add on to the charm by offerings the best in class experience and culinary delights.”

Unique services that will enhance the customer experience at Trivandrum Central:

Assisted shopping , Central services Valet Parking – To give its customers a comfortable shopping experience, this high definition store has an exclusive valet parking service. Hop-on Hop-off service – shuttle service supporting the primary catchment areas, to reach the store in a more convenient manner. The hop-on hop-off facility available, highlights the exemplary service which Central is committed to its customers. Fashion stylists – They will help customers with expert advice on latest fashion trends Shopping by appointment – Customers will be able to book an appointment with fashion stylists at stores who will help them revamp their wardrobe Fashion attendants – Store staff to double up as fashion attendants for shoppers Reserved shopping – Customers can choose a product and reserve it for free, for up to 48 hours if they are not sure about it instantly WhatsApp shopping – Customers can now send their requirements through a WhatsApp message, get options and have the chosen product delivered to their doorstep Lux Billing – A sit down billing is a unique feature, to ensure comfort to the customers Complimentary Wi-fi – Following the international store trends, this High Definition Central offers complimentary wi-fi service to its shoppers

Ambience and store facilities Central aroma – A distinct Central aroma will welcome customers at each floor Mother’s room – Convenience hub for mothers that will give them a private space for nursing and changing diapers along with added amenities like milk bottle heaters and food heaters You are special – Various exclusive benefits will be provided to Central Privilege customers, senior citizens and expecting mothers.

